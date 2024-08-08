Bayer Leverkusen's Spanish head coach Xabi Alonso. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER/AFP via Getty Images). | AFP via Getty Images

Liverpool FC transfer news: The centre-back has been a consistent figure under Alonso last season.

Liverpool target Piero Hincapie is reportedly debating a new challenge, and could exit Bayer Leverkusen.

Previously under Jurgen Klopp, the defender was a supposed target as Liverpool were linked with multiple left-footed centre-backs. Reporter Neil Jones told Caughtoffside in December 2023 that the club admired Hincapie.

“There is no doubt that Liverpool need to be looking at a new centre-back, if not now then certainly in the summer, and there is definitely an admiration for Piero Hincapie of Bayer Leverkusen.” With Arne Slot now at the helm, their transfer goals have somewhat shifted, as the club close in on a move for Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi but some reporters have claimed that their business may continue after. The futures of Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg have been called into question and Virgil van Dijk is also in the final year of his deal and the latest news with Hincapie has come at an opportune time.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, the Ecuador international is searching for a new challenge at a top club. He took to X to confirm the news. ‘Piero #Hincapie, one to watch now as the 22 y/o defender could leave Bayer 04 Leverkusen in August! Hincapie is open for a new challenge as he wants to be a regular starter next season. There are inquiries and talks with other top clubs. But no agreements yet. Contract valid until 2027.’ Having made 43 appearances for the Bundesliga-winning side last season, he was a consistent figure under Xabi Alonso. However, he made just 16 league starts. He did miss the first three games of the 2023/24 campaign due to a red card suspension from the previous season, which saw him struggle to break into a side which hit the ground running under the former Liverpool midfielder.

Only 22, he has already amassed 37 caps for Ecuador and is a highly-technical left-footed centre-back who is capable of playing at left-back as well as in a back four and back three. He boasts some of the best figures for a ball-playing defender across Europe’s top five leagues and clearly possesses huge potential which makes him an attractive option.