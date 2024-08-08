Getty Images

Everton FC transfer news: The latest summer signing has opened up on what Sean Dyche has told him about his role.

Sign up to our Everton FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Everton’s summer transfer plan has been fairly clear from the outset and it is clear that their target for the end of the window remains a midfield signing.

Yet, what type of midfielder are we expecting to see arrive? With reports linking them to various different profiles it is unclear. Amadou Onana’s sale means they are lacking that defensive midfield presence but the latest interview from their summer signing from Aston Villa, Tim Ireogbunam, could reveal that Everton are looking for someone to play more defensively - and it would certainly line up following Onana’s exit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In his exclusive interview with the Athletic, the £9m summer signing has relayed what Sean Dyche told him about his role. Having played two full 90 minutes against Preston and Coventry as well as 45 minutes against Sligo Rovers, the 19-year-old may be in for a more prominent role than first thought.

His prior experience is limited but he did enjoy a good loan and learning experience with QPR in the 2022/23 season. While Unai Emery kept him around with the first-team due to ‘belief’ in his ability he made just one start in nine appearances. And he detailed how he felt more comfortable in the number eight role across his young career to date.

“I like playing as a No 8 because you’re more involved,” he told the Athletic. “You can get up the pitch and defend. The No 6 is a bit more of a defensive role, limited. When I was at QPR and had a run of games in the No 8, that was when I was flying.”

His figures show he was capable of driving forward but also breaking up play and managing high number of recoveries and interceptions, which is likely to fit perfectly in a role just ahead of a defensive midfielder. However, Everton only have Idrissa Gueye who is a natural in that role. James Garner ranked in the 81st percentile for defensive actions and the 84th duel win percentage but his qualities are having the freedom to get around the pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the club can’t rely on the veteran Gueye the whole campaign, it makes sense that the most clear signing needs to be a defensively-sound holding midfielder to alternate with the Senegal international. Manchester City’s Kalvin Phillips fits the mould and he has been linked with a loan move.

Loading....

Outside of Phillips, Chelsea’s Lesley Ugochukwu had also been a potential loan deal. Chelsea’s squad is oversized and the 19-year-old needs game time away and his tall and mobile build would be perfect for sitting in front of the back four. That would be a simple deal to conduct but his lack of experience could be a worry. Everton need to complete a deal for a player in that position as a reliance on Gueye - at 34 years old and who started 24 times last season - could hold them back despite his experience and quality.