Former Manchester United and Newcastle striker Andy Cole has told Liverpool defender Joe Gomez how to turn around his Anfield career.

The 26-year-old is currently the longest-serving player at the club having joined in 2015 from Charlton for £3.5m but has been linked with a move away this summer. Links with Newcastle were strong as he was initially part of a deal involving Anthony Gordon coming to Anfield, as Liverpool valued the England international around £45m.

Often an unsung hero, he was vital last season for Jurgen Klopp as all four senior full-backs spent considerable time out of action due to injuries, as Gomez filled in predominately at left-back across the campaign. He rarely featured in his natural position of centre-back and it is unclear what his future holds as Liverpool have been linked with defensive additions.

Speaking to Betfred, Cole told his former club’s reported transfer target Gomez that he “needs a good run” in a team and believes his versatility goes against him. “I like him. What goes against him is the fact that he can play in so many different positions. Some people may look at that as a positive, but some could look at it as a negative as well because he can play left-back, right-back and centre-half, so when players have got injured at Liverpool, he’s come in and filled in, and that goes against him because he’s never playing in a set position regularly.

“I think he’s a very good player, but he just needs a good, solid run in a team. That’s all he needs. He needs a good run in the team, for whichever club that may be, and a manager that believes in him, so he can prove just how good he is.”

The latest reports have claimed that West Ham have emerged as a potential destination; the Hammers are said to be 'casting an eye' over a move before the window shuts. Liverpool still have to decide whether they want to keep or release youngster Sepp van den Berg which could result in Gomez remaining at the club under Arne Slot. If he leaves, Gomez will be key as a back-up for the starting centre-back duo but if the Dutchman remains, it could result in an exit. The last few weeks of the window should answer all remaining transfer questions and it could be a vastly different landscape come August 31.