Trent Alexander-Arnold will discover whether he is in Gareth Southgate’s plans for the World Cup next month.

Former Manchester City defender has backed Trent Alexander-Arnold to be England’s ‘outstanding’ weapon at the World Cup this winter.

The Liverpool right-back has had a difficult start to the season despite his thunderbolt goal vs Bournemouth, while his place in the England squad remains in doubt.

Alexander-Arnold has become one of the world’s best defenders in recent years but is yet to secure his place in the Three Lions’ starting line-up, with the likes of Reece James and Kieran Trippier looking to nail down that position in the coming months.

However, Richards has backed Alexander-Arnold to make a huge impact in Qatar.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the Sky pundit said: “I’ve always believed Trent [Alexander-Arnold] would be an England player for 10 years and more.

“He’s got outstanding ability and he sees the game differently to other right backs.

“A fully focussed Trent playing at the peak of his abilities would be an outstanding weapon for England in the coming months.”

The 23-year-old has earned 16 caps for England since making his senior debut in June 2018 and was named in the World Cup squad that year, though made only one appearance in the tournament.

Alexander-Arnold then earned himself a place in the 2020 Euros squad after winning the Premier League title with Liverpool, though was forced to withdraw after suffering a thigh injury.

The upcoming tournament in Qatar will be his first real chance to establish himself as a regular for the Three Lions, though many are doubting that he will even be on the plane.

Southgate will name his provisional squad for the tournament on Wednesday 19th October, meaning the Liverpool academy product could only have a matter of weeks to impress the England boss.