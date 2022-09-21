Premier League clubs planning big change impacting Liverpool and Everton

The possible changes will be discussed on Wednesday.

Premier League clubs are set to discuss a new deal that would bring major changes to both the FA Cup and Carabao Cup over the coming seasons.

Representatives from both Everton and Liverpool will be asked for their input at a meeting set to take place on Wednesday with a view to delivering a ‘New Deal for Football’.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Times have reported Premier League clubs are to consider plans to scrap FA Cup third and fourth round replays, sending ties straight to a penalty shoot-out if the scores are level after 90 minutes.

There are also proposals to make significant changes to the Carabao Cup as clubs competing in the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League will be given a choice over their participation in the competition.

Those clubs will be permitted to either field Under-21s sides or withdraw from the competition completely in order to reduce the increased workload placed on their players throughout the season and increase their chances of acheiving success in Europe.

It has also been reported clubs will consider proposals to limit spending to a fixed percentage of their income and bring the Premier League in line with UEFA’s new financial rules.

This move would have a significant impact the way clubs on both sides of Stanley Park compete in domestic and European competition over the coming years.