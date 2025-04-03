Owen Beck of Blackburn Rovers reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers FC and Hull City AFC at Ewood Park on December 29, 2024 in Blackburn, England. | Getty Images

One of Liverpool’s players out on loan has had their season ended early by injury

Liverpool youngster Owen Beck has suffered a cruel hamstring injury with loan club Blackburn Rovers and is set to be out for around eight weeks - with his season now over.

Beck joined Blackburn on a campaign-long loan in the summer and had played 24 games for Rovers, scoring one goal. He missed three games after being sent off in a 0-0 draw with Preston North End in September after an altercation with Milutin Osmajic. The Preston striker was later banned for eight games by the Football Association for biting the Blackburn loanee.

The 22-year-old from Wrexham is now set to return to Liverpool early and continue his recovery.

Beck returned to face Portsmouth last weekend after missing seven games through injury but was forced off after just 13 minutes. However, Blackburn manager Valerien Ismael has confirmed that the player has unfortunately suffered a re-occurrence of the injury.

He said: "Beck, for sure, will be out of the season now, it will be eight weeks. I think it's a discussion now between the clubs, but it makes sense to go that way [back to Liverpool].

"The way I want to play, I need the energy, the intensity and I like those profiles. So, when you've got those profiles in your squad, then you can't wait to see the player to try to do the job. When you lose the player after 10 minutes, when he comes back, then it's difficult. I was really excited to work with him, but unfortunately, it's gone the other way. "

Beck’s last appearance prior to his return was in a 2-1 loss to Queens Park Rangers in early February with Ismael only appointed as Rovers boss at the end of February.

Does Owen Beck have a long-term future at Liverpool

Beck was enjoying a promising season at Blackburn, with 21 starts in their 39 Championship games. His presence in the starting line-up would have been more frequent had it not been his three-game ban and his injury problems.

Back in October, former Blackburn boss John Eustace backed Beck to have a huge future in the game. He said: "He's a very young, talented player. He's got other good young players around but also experience around him too. They want to help him and they're always talking to him.

"He will have a huge future in the game, I am sure. We have really good competition at the club and Owen will learn a lot. He's come from Liverpool, he had a good experience up in Scotland last year. We don't want to put too much pressure on him, he might be up and down at times, but we're very fortunate he's here."

Beck only has one year remaining on his Anfield contract come the end of the season and he is a left-back by trade. Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are Arne Slot’s current left-back options while the Reds have been linked with a new player for the position ahead of the summer. Bournemouth’s Milos Kerkez and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson have both been heavily linked with a potential summer switch. It appears Beck does have a fight on his hands to force his way up the pecking order once he is fit again. He has just made three senior appearances for the Reds to date.