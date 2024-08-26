Paddy Pimblett celebrates his victory | Getty Images

Liverpool FC news: The UFC star is a big Liverpool fan and was asked about the new man in charge at Anfield.

UFC star Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett has hailed Arne Slot after his start to life as Liverpool manager.

The Dutchman succeeded the legendary figure that was Jurgen Klopp this summer and he was overseen a perfect start, with two wins from his first two league games against Ipswich Town and Brentford. With such big shoes to fill, the former Feyenoord manager has settled in quickly which has helped to ease the transition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Goals from Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah saw Liverpool make a winning start at Anfield as Slot enjoyed his first taste of action at his new home ground. It will be an arena in which he will want to build a fortress; Klopp once went a club-record 68 consecutive league matches unbeaten and it will be something Slot will want to emulate.

Speaking to Action Network, Pimblett hailed the new manager and claimed that Liverpool could go and ‘shock’ people this season. “The new manager's come across great in interviews and stuff like that. I like his style. Straight to the point. So I'm liking it so far. Didn't perform in the first half that well against Ipswich, but in the second half, we came out and blew them away. So looking forward to this season, I think we're gonna shock a lot of people. I think the Slot's gonna shut a lot of people up.”

With a return to the Champions League to come there will be plenty to play for this season. Competing against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal for the title will remain the key focus but it is unclear at this stage whether their squad is big enough to bridge the gap from last season - given there has been no new addition for the Reds.

If Slot has any real deniers in the Liverpool fanbase then next week’s trip to face Manchester United stands as a perfect opportunity to rubberstamp his credentials against an old rival. Klopp enjoyed some great successes against the Red Devils, going unbeaten in 76% of their encounters, winning seven that included seven-nil, five-nil and four-nil thrashings over the course of his tenure - and a positive result at Old Trafford would no doubt ignite the fanbase to a new level.