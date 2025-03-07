Liverpool injury news on Cody Gakpo ahead of the Premier League fixture against Southampton at Anfield.

Arne Slot has provided an injury update on Cody Gakpo ahead of Liverpool’s clash against Southampton at Anfield tomorrow.

The Reds have the chance to move 16 points clear at the summit of the Premier League table - albeit they will have played two more matches than second-placed Arsenal. Still, Liverpool can put the pressure on the Gunners and take another step closer to being crowned champions.

Slot’s men head into the Southampton game against the backdrop of a 1-0 smash-and-grab win over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16 first leg earlier this week, with Harvey Elliott firing an 87th-minute goal. Gakpo was not named on the bench at the Parc des Princes despite travelling to the French capital. The forward, who has fired 16 goals this season, sustained a recurrence of a minor ankle injury that ruled him out of two games recently.

What’s been said

And Slot has admitted that it will be a ‘close call’ as to whether Gakpo can feature against basement-side Southampton. The Liverpool head coach said: "He didn't train yet. Close call. He still had a bit of pain yesterday so let's see where he is today."

Conor Bradley remains on the comeback trail from a hamstring injury, while Joe Gomez is still recovering after having surgery for a recurrence of a hamstring issue last month. Tyler Morton recently had a shoulder operation and is on the comeback trail.

Doak has surgery

Meanwhile, Ben Doak has returned to Anfield from his loan spell at Middlesbrough. The winger has been thriving at the Championship club, recording three goals and seven assists in his first taste of regular senior experience.

However, Doak has been unable to shake off a thigh injury sustained in January - and the decision was made for the Scotland international to have a minor operation. He’s undergoing rehab at the AXA Training Centre.

"He's back at Liverpool doing a bit of rehab," Boro boss Michael Carrick said via BBC Sport. “We'll see where that goes and how long he is out for. He was doing his rehab and then it came about. It is unfortunate for us and Ben personally to suffer that, but it is part of the game. He will be back stronger.”