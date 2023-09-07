Salah’s agent has been vocal in the past about his potential future.

With Mohamed Salah’s potential move to Saudi Arabia capturing all the headlines across the past week, his agent’s past comments on his future have resurfaced.

Salah’s agent, Ramy Abbas Issa, has been very vocal in the past about the star’s potential future and he was quick to deny claims of a move earlier this summer.

On August 7, he commented on the reports that Salah could leave this summer: ‘If we considered leaving LFC this year, we wouldn’t have renewed the contract last summer. Mohamed remains committed to LFC.’

But back in November 2022, he spoke how Salah was a ‘global Arab icon’ and how the pair had envisioned him respecting his contract at Liverpool, expecting him to be at the club until the end of his deal in 2027.

“It’s much of a rollercoaster for him on an individual level because he has won every single individual award there is to be won, whilst playing in the strongest league in the world,” Abbas told Al Arabiya Sport.

“With regards to the team results, yes it wasn’t his luckiest year. But hopefully this season he can take home one of the two most important awards.

“It’s very easy to criticise, but it’s always better to be the one being criticised than the one sitting there and doing nothing and just issuing criticism.

“So I fully support what he says, I think people should really listen to him. In all of the fields he is the only truly international Arab global icon.”

Reflecting on Salah’s new contract, Abbas added: “It’s good to know where he’s going to be for the next two-and-a-half years, but when someone has been playing football for so many years at the highest level - I don’t think you need much motivation.

“Even when he’s stepped on the pitch he doesn’t think about contracts or these things, he just lives the moment and tries to do his best for whichever team, regardless of where he is playing.”