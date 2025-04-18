Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Man City have surrendered the Premier League title to Liverpool this season.

Pep Guardiola has admitted that Manchester City could have finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table this season - underlining the strength of the division.

City have won the past four titles but will surrender their crown to Liverpool this season. The Reds are 13 points clear and could claim the silverware this weekend should they earn a victory over Leicester City and Arsenal suffered defeat by Ipswich Town.

There have been detractors suggesting the Premier League is weaker than in previous years to diminish Liverpool’s feat. No-one expected City to capitulate how they did midway through the season, losing a total of nine games so far.

Guardiola’s men are in a race to finish in the top five and qualify for next campaign’s Champions League. They are currently fifth in the top-flight table and face Everton at Goodison Park tomorrow. Ahead of the game, City boss Guardiola said via the club’s website: “This is sport, sometimes you don’t perform well and don’t deserve to be there. Hopefully next season we can be there with the big clubs in Europe and challenge them better than what we have this season.

“Challenge them like we have done in the last seven years like every season we were there. Even when we were out, we were competing well and keep going in that way. It’s a motivation. It’s not a bad thing to fight to qualify for the Champions League.

“We could be in a very lower position in the Premier League if you have done few good things in the last four or five months. People say we are fourth now but could be 11, 12, 13 or 14. I have no doubts.

“Okay we’ve not been good, but it’s in our hands. Goodison Park and Villa is massively important because it’s just six games, we don’t have much time. I know the qualification path at the Etihad and we know the games we have here and two away. First opportunity tomorrow in Liverpool.”

Slot verdict

Slot is of the opinion that the Premier League is stronger than it has ever been. Aston Villa, who are seventh, won their Champions League quarter-final second leg 3-1 against tournament favourites Paris Saint-Germain earlier this week. Meanwhile, Fulham and Bournemouth are pushing for European qualification.

Slot said earlier this month: "I think the league is better than it ever was, that is what people are always saying. That’s what I hear a lot because the strength overall is getting better. I think even Pep said there will not be a team again as long as he lives that gets more than 100 points and wins the league four times in a row because so many more teams are having so many more good players.

“I think he even said what I have said the whole year, that all clubs, even some who are fighting against relegation, have some players who can play for City, for Arsenal, for us, for Chelsea and for these type of teams.

“The reason why teams you might expect to have more points don’t have them is because the league has become stronger. That is probably why it is such a compliment for us that we do have those points at the moment.”