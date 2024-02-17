Peter Crouch makes Arsenal and Man City claim after Liverpool demolish Brentford
Peter Crouch has praised Liverpool for their performance during their 4-1 away win over Brentford away from home on Saturday.
Jurgen Klopp's men made easy work of Brentford in the capital on Saturday afternoon, taking the game away from their hosts in the second half after leading through a superb Darwin Nunez finish in the first half. Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo put on a clinic of finishing in the second 45', with Ivan Toney's goal making it 3-1 before the final nail in the coffin arrived with Gakpo's strike.
The win, which came from a thoroughly 'professional' performance, ensured Liverpool will remain top regardless of results elsewhere, and former Reds striker Crouch said after the game on TNT Sports: "Yeah, it's always good to win early before everyone else. Man City and Arsenal will have seen this - it was a convincing performance. The only negatives being the injuries. It was a professional performance - they have to be delighted with that."
The injury concern relates to Diogo Jota, who suffered a nasty-looking knee injury that saw him require a stretcher to leave the pitch. Scans will be required to determine the severity of the injury, but the replay did not paint a pretty picture, with Jota seemingly in significant pain after his awkward landing. On a more positive note, goalscorer Mac Allister spoke to TNT Sports atfer the game, adding: "You can see how much it means to us. It what's we try for and want, we came to a place that is tough and a good opponent, we're happy to win. We know that there is still a long time to go. We have Luton then an important game against Chelsea, we go step-by-step and try our best in every game."