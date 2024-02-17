Peter Crouch has praised Liverpool for their performance during their 4-1 away win over Brentford away from home on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp's men made easy work of Brentford in the capital on Saturday afternoon, taking the game away from their hosts in the second half after leading through a superb Darwin Nunez finish in the first half. Alexis Mac Allister, Mo Salah and Cody Gakpo put on a clinic of finishing in the second 45', with Ivan Toney's goal making it 3-1 before the final nail in the coffin arrived with Gakpo's strike.

The win, which came from a thoroughly 'professional' performance, ensured Liverpool will remain top regardless of results elsewhere, and former Reds striker Crouch said after the game on TNT Sports: "Yeah, it's always good to win early before everyone else. Man City and Arsenal will have seen this - it was a convincing performance. The only negatives being the injuries. It was a professional performance - they have to be delighted with that."