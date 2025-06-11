Liverpool winger Luis Diaz caught the eye to earn Colombia a 1-1 draw against World Cup holders Argentina.

Luis Diaz scored a stunning solo goal to edge Colombia closer to 2026 World Cup qualification.

The Liverpool winger was on target as Los Cafeteros earned a 1-1 draw against the current world champions and Copa America holders Argentina. Diaz came up with the goods in the 25th minute when he went on a quintessential slaloming run before keeping his composure to fire beyond Argentina goalkeeper Emi Martinez.

However, despite Enzo Fernandez being sent off for La Abicaleste, Colombia could not hold on for all three points. Thiago Almada netted the equalising goal for Argentina with 10 minutes remaining.

Diaz’s goal was his seventh during World Cup qualifying, which means he is the top scorer of the South American section. Colombia sit sixth in the table and one victory from their final two games will secure their spot in next year’s tournament hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico.

Diaz plundered 17 goals for Liverpool in all competitions during the 2024-25 season, playing a key role as the Premier League title was secured in Arne Slot’s first season as head coach. During large parts of the campaign, Diaz was deployed as a makeshift striker, ahead of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Colombian media reaction for Diaz’s performance

That is the position that he was deployed in for Colombia against the best country in the world - and duly impressed. Reporting on the 28-year-old’s performance in their player reviews, AS reported: “He played as a false number 9 at the Más Monumental. Like all modern centre forwards, he also came out of the box to help out. Lucho had a clear chance that Otamendi took advantage of. At times, he was free in attack and went wide to break through and create danger.

“He made a luxurious pass in midfield against De Paul that gave him a clear chance to score. In the 25th minute, the Guajiro played like Maradona in Buenos Aires. When he received the ball in the final quarter of the pitch, he changed pace, broke through, entered the box with two opponents marking him, and finished with class. He is the top scorer in the Qualifiers with 7 goals.”

Meanwhile, futbolred.com handed Diaz an 8/10 player rating. It commented: “There's Díaz and ten others, and the result doesn't change that, as it doomed his great performance. He tore through the world champion's defence, had at least three more chances, and provided a superb assist for Ríos. He even provided the goal. Liverpool's Lucho, but in yellow. A real star.”

In addition, winsports.co delivered Diaz an even more impressive score of 8.5/10 and said: “The star of the 'tricolor'. He scored the goal and constantly threatened the Argentine goalkeeper.”

Diaz’s future

Diaz’s Liverpool future has come under speculation during the summer transfer window. Despite being pivotal to the Reds’ success, he has just two years remaining on his contract and there appears to be little movement in terms of an extension.

Barcelona sporting director Deco and head coach Hansi Flick have both confessed they are admirers of the former Porto forward, while the Saudi Pro League are also keen.

Speaking on international duty, Diaz said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”