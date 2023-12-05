The Premier League has announced a record-breaking deal which will impact all English top flight clubs.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Premier League has announced a blockbuster new broadcast deal to show up to 270 live games each season on Sky Sports and TNT Sports. Liverpool and Everton — who both have big fights ahead of them this season — will be shown in an unprecedented number of live televised fixtures thanks to the lucrative television agreement.

The deal is worth a whopping £6.7 billion, making it the 'largest sports media rights deal ever concluded in the UK'. The BBC will also continue to show match highlights on Match of the Day, as well as MOTD2, Football Focus and additional digital rights for its online platforms.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Amazon Prime Video has shared broadcast rights with Sky and TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) since 2018, but its coverage is now due to come to an end and the streaming platform will no longer be involved from the 2025/26 season onwards.

Sky Sports will show a minimum of 215 Premier League matches each season, having been given four of the five packages. This includes Saturday 5.30pm kick-offs, 2pm and 4.30pm fixtures on Sundays, as well as evening games on Mondays and Fridays and three midweek rounds. Additionally, Sky will broadcast all 10 matches on the final day of each season.

TNT will show at least 52 matches a season, including all Saturday lunch-time kick-offs and two midweek match rounds. The Saturday 3pm blackout will remain in place. The current £5bn broadcast deal in place was initially set to expire at the end of the 2024/25, but it has been extended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said: "As long-standing and valued partners, Sky Sports and TNT Sports are renowned for consistently delivering world-class coverage and programming. We have enjoyed record audiences and attendances in recent seasons, and we know that their continued innovation will drive more people to watch and follow the Premier League.

Advertisement

Advertisement