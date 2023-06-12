Premier League club in ‘advanced talks’ to sign next outgoing Liverpool free agent

Liverpool are set to part ways with three more players after Naby Keïta agreed terms with Werder Bremen.

Liverpool have four free agents headed for the door this summer and Naby Keïta has already agreed terms with a new club — he will join Werder Bremen at the end of this month. Roberto Firmino, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also in pursuit of new teams and the latter could be the next one to confirm a move.

According to Football Insider, Oxlade-Chamberlain is in ‘advanced talks’ with Aston Villa, who are pushing to build on their good summer business so far. The Villans have already introduced Youri Tielemans as a new recruit, having also snapped him up on a free transfer from Leicester City.

Unai Emery has reportedly identified the Liverpool midfielder as a player who is capable of fitting straight into the team. Having proven himself for Southampton, Arsenal and the Reds, Oxlade-Chamberlain is a sought-after target now his Anfield departure has been confirmed.

The 29-year-old fell heavily out of favour under Jurgen Klopp towards the end of his tenure, making just 13 appearances across all competitions last season. However, he has made a total of 235 Premier League appearances during his career and is versatile in midfield as well as on the wing.

Liverpool are looking to restructure their engine room and parting ways with senior players like Milner and Oxlade-Chamberlain has been a bittersweet decision. After a disappointing end to the 2022/23 season, Klopp’s priority now lies in strengthening his weak areas and looking to bounce back into the top four of the Premier League.