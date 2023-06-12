The latest updates for Liverpool as we approach the transfer window.

Liverpool have started their summer as they mean to go on by signing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and Hove Albion. Jurgen Klopp is wasting no time in recruiting reinforcements as the Reds look ahead to the new season and hopefully a top four finish or even a title challenge.

Of course, the Reds aren’t expected to stop at signing the World Cup winner, so here are the latest updates as we enter the transfer window.

Reds looking to buy two more midfielders

After unveiling the signing of Mac Allister last week, Liverpool remain on the market for midfielders. An update from Fabrizio Romano states that the Reds are working on two more players to kit out their engine room as they look to push on from a disppointing 2022/23 season.

Naby Keïta has already found a new destination after signing for Werder Bremen, while James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are also due to join new clubs. This has already freed up room in the midfield, without any further potential sales.

Romano has also reported that Klopp is seeking out a new centre-back to add to his roster, preferably left-footed, with contacts said to be ‘taking place behind the scenes’.

Klopp ‘very intrigued’ by winger

Although Klopp’s main priority this summer is to build up his midfield, he is said to be ‘very intrigued’ by winger Federico Chiesa. According to Tuttosport, the Juventus star is receiving a lot of attention and Liverpool are said to be ‘above all’ the English sides monitoring his situation.

