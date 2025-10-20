Premier League explanation for Michael Oliver’s baffling Liverpool decision is poor look for referee | Getty Images

Liverpool lost 2-1 to rivals Manchester United at Anfield as their slump in form continued on Sunday afternoon

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool lost 2-1 to fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday afternoon as their run of defeats was extended to four games.

The Reds looked more threatening compared to their losses against Crystal Palace, Galatasaray and Chelsea as they created an xG of nearly three and had 48 touches inside the opposition box - compared to just 16 for United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, the hosts were able to take their chances while the Reds saw Cody Gakpo hit the post three times and miss a near-open goal late in the game. Alexander Isak and Mohamed Salah were also guilty of not taking their opportunities as Harry Maguire’s 84th header clinched three points for the visitors.

Gakpo had equalised for Liverpool after a barrage of pressure finally reaped rewards. The Reds had gone behind inside 63 seconds as Bryan Mbeumo fired United in front.

Michael Oliver plays on through Alexis Mac Allister head injury

There was an element of contention about that goal, however, as referee Michael Oliver played on despite Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister going down with a head injury. The Argentine international caught an elbow on the back of the head from Virgil van Dijk and required stitches.

If a player suffers a head injury, the referee is required to stop the game if they believe the injury is genuine. Mac Allister required four stitches and needed to play with protective headwear for the rest of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite this, the game was not stopped as United went and scored. It was a goal that completely changed the complexion of the game after just one minute. Explaining why Oliver played on, Sky Sports commentator Peter Drury explained: "What we are getting from the [Premier League] Match Centre is that the referee didn't see the injury and was therefore obviously not able to stop the game."

Replays show Oliver standing in close proximity to the incident but with Mac Allister lying on the floor and with the ball just over the halfway line, he opted to resume play. Further replays showed Oliver looking in the direction of Mac Allister but the referee made what has proven to be the baffling decision to resume play.

For a referee to stand so close to a serious injury that required four stitches and not realise the serious nature is a poor look. Referees are human and errors will be made but when it comes to the safety of a player, a referee must be on high alert, and Oliver was not. He allowed Mac Allister to remain on the ground without immediate treatment, with club doctors only allowed on the pitch once the play had stopped.

What Arne Slot said about the incident

Asked if the first goal should have stood, Slot said in his post-match press conference: “I think the main thing we should do now, I should do now, is not complain, blame or do these kind of things. We could have done much better after Macca was on the floor, we should have done better. But the healthcare of a player is something that is important and if a player needs to have four stitches, you would hope that everybody understands that he needs immediate treatment. But it didn't happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But, again, we could have done better, so that's not the reason why we lost this game today - the reason is because we missed far too many chances to win a game of football.

“Again, I've said it here many times and I'm hoping that I'm not just saying it to you but everybody understands this a bit better, we are not a team - which I see a lot in football - that goes to the floor pretending it's a head injury so they kill the counter-attack.

“That's not who we are. We never go to the floor, we always are a fair team. So if a player of us is then on the floor you would hope everybody would say, 'It's Liverpool, they don't do these kind of things, so let's blow a whistle.' But, again, that's not an excuse for us conceding the goal and that's not an excuse for us losing this game of football.”

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher said in the immediate aftermath of the goal: “I have been frustrated that players have taken advantage of that rule. There was an incident in the Arsenal game yesterday near the dugout, and the referee pulled it back. I am very surprised Michael Oliver hasn’t brought it back.”