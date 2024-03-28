The Portuguese midfielder was another star performer during Fulham's emphatic win against Tottenham.

Former Liverpool target Joao Palhinha has given his opinion on Ruben Amorim taking over from Jurgen Klopp - and he has backed him to be successful if he comes on board.

With Klopp set to depart at the end of the season after nine years, the state of play regarding his replacement is currently in a state of flux. We know the main targets are Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso and Sporting's Amorim but with plenty to play for from now until the end of the season, there's no new information to analyse.

Instead, we've got the glowing recommendation from the Fulham midfielder Palhinha who was linked with a move to Anfield last season after topping the Premier League tackle charts. He sits top again this season and while a move to Liverpool seems to be off, he has praised his compatriot and claimed he 'wont' be in Portugal for much longer'.

Speaking to O Jogo [via Desporto Sapo], the 28-year-old said: “Ruben is a coach with a lot of quality, one of the best in Portugal. He has done an excellent job since Braga. He has in-depth knowledge of the game and has a close relationship with the players. The way he is growing, he will not be in Portugal for much longer.”

Palhinha continued: “Capable of taking over Liverpool? Yes, of course, although the pressure is different. When you coach a big Portuguese club, you have pressure from the fans and the size of the club itself, which forces you to win. When you coach Liverpool, you have pressure from the fans, the club, and the whole world. The way he is growing, I think it will be a matter of time.”