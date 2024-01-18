£12 million ex-Liverpool star set for medical, current contract 'will be terminated'

General view of a Liverpool corner flag at Anfield

Jordan Henderson is close to finalising a move away from Saudi Arabia after recent reports claimed he is unhappy in his new environment. The former Liverpool captain left Anfield last summer in a controversial move to Al-Ettifaq, to be reunited with Steven Gerrard.

Less than six months after his controversial exit, Henderson is seeking a return to Europe and his wish may be granted this week. The 33-year-old has flown out to undergo a medical with Ajax, ahead of a potential two-year deal with the Dutch side, according to Sky Sports.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

Contrary to recent reports claiming Al-Ettifaq were not willing to let Henderson leave this month, the club have agreed to terminate his contract. Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol said that the club, league and the Saudi Arabia Football Federation are 'happy there has been a quick conclusion' following the reports of Henderson struggling to settle.

"They know Henderson was a good professional for the club but accept he didn't settle and respect his desire to leave," he said. "Once it became clear he wanted to leave, Al-Ettifaq did not stand in his way. In fact they fast-tracked his departure so they could do business in this window. His contract will be terminated on financial conditions that mean the club will not really lose out."

Henderson joined Al-Ettifaq in a £12million deal back in July, joining Roberto Firmino and Fabinho in making the switch to the Saudi Pro League. The midfielder has made 17 league appearances with his new side so far and contributed four assists in that time. However, the original report linking Henderson to the exit said he has 'struggled with the heat and humidity of the playing conditions'.