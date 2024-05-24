Archie Gray, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter.

Transfer news: The weekend’s play-off final result could open up opportunities for both Liverpool and Everton to benefit.

This weekend will see Leeds United take to Wembley as they face Southampton for a place in the Premier League - and there are huge transfer ramifications waiting for them if they fail.

It has been reported that if Daniel Farke fails to achieve promotion, then the club will be forced to raise funds to comply with financial fair play and figures of around £100m have been thrown about.

Given that they boast a strong squad full of young and exciting talent that deserve to be playing at a higher level than the Championship, the likes of Liverpool and Everton - who have been linked with moves for their players in the past - the result at the weekend is very important.

Therefore, with that in mind, we’ve decided to focus on key players who could possibly move to Merseyside if Leeds fail to achieve promotion.

Archie Gray - Liverpool

Gray was a key part of the squad last season despite being just 17. Naturally a central midfielder, he has operated at right-back for large chunks of the season and taken to senior football like a duck to water. A whole host of clubs want to sign him and Leeds understand this - they reportedly placed a £50m price tag on him in late November.

Wilfried Gnonto - Everton

The Italian winger was an exciting presence in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign despite Leeds’ relegation. He proved, at 19, that he had ability on the wing and it earned him an Italian national team call-up. Everton pursued him in the summer and failed to secure a move and if he is available, they will surely re-establish contact as they are in dire need of dynamic wingers. But £30m is still the figure needed to prise him away.

Crysencio Summerville - Liverpool

Summerville lit up the Championship with an enthralling campaign which saw him win the player of the season. His neat touches, skills and pace has had some people likening his to former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane. He will certainly be the most sought-after player If Leeds fail to secure promotion. £30m-40m has been the reported potential fee.

Jack Harrison - Everton