Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool are keeping their options open ahead of what could be a busy 2025 on the transfer market.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s named was mentioned in connection with a number of exciting players over the summer and after a quiet transfer window, rumours have only increasingly picked up.

Arne Slot is enjoying a near perfect start to his first season as Liverpool manager. Sitting at the top of both the Premier League and Champions League standings, the Reds have dropped points on just two occasions in all competitions so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Slot inherited a strong squad from Jurgen Klopp and minimal changes have been made since the German’s departure. As Liverpool were able to keep hold of the bulk of their team, it was an overall quiet summer on the transfer front. However, the Reds are planning ahead for when certain key players may leave the club.

It’s difficult to predict how Slot’s team will look at the start of the 2025/26 season. With interest gathering around both fringe players and starters, and the same trio still in conversation over potential new deals, there could be some big changes made next summer.

Liverpool have been linked with players in multiple areas. While the midfield still seems to be a priority after their failed move for Martin Zubimendi, they have also been linked with exciting new attacking options too.

Marcus Thuram is a player who was on Klopp’s radar during his reign at the club and now, Liverpool have reignited their interest. However, they aren’t alone in their pursuit of the Inter striker and with his contract running until 2028, he will be a hard target to acquire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Thuram has a hefty €85 million (£70m) release clause in his current deal and recently made it clear where his loyalties lie.

The report mentions Premier League interest in the 27-year-old, ‘especially’ from Liverpool. Their appreciation has reportedly ‘even grown’ throughout the season so far and among other things, his childhood friend in Federico Chiesa recently also made the switch from Italy to Merseyside.

However, while speaking to the media recently, Thuram revealed his love for Inter. The striker has contributed eight goals and five assists in 15 appearances so far this season as he looks to improve on last campaign’s tally. The France international notched 15 goals and 14 assists in all competitions during the 2023/24 season.

“I love this stadium, I love San Siro,” Thuram said after France’s 3-1 win over Italy in the Nations League, describing San Siro as his ‘home’. The 27-year-old featured in both of Les Bleus fixtures this break against Gli Azzurri and Israel.