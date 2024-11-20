Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool transfer rumours: The Brighton midfielder has starred for Fabian Hurzeler this season and could well be a future signing.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool’s long-term target Carlos Baleba has been named as the most improved player this season.

The Brighton midfielder has been a star in the making for some time and his role in Fabian Hurzerler’s young side has only grown, which has forged the way for some marked improvements. Fans hailed his showing in the win over Manchester City as his energy, tenacity and overall quality helped them to complete a late comeback.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to WhoScored’s metrics, Baleba has been anointed as the most improved player for this season, beating Leicester City’s Facundo Buonanotte and Liverpool’s very own Ryan Gravenberch. The metric takes into account performances from season to season, measuring the change in average performance. Clearly, Gravenberch has been a completely different animal this season under Arne Slot which has initially removed the demand for a defensive midfielder. But if Baleba continues his form, that could well change. The Reds have been linked with a move according to talkSPORT, who claim he is a long-standing target for both Liverpool and Arsenal.

Baleba, 20, currently has the highest forward pass percentage in the league and ranks in 98th percentile for forward pass accuracy, 93rd for defensive actions and the 85th for progressive carries across Europe’s top five leagues. And he is the only midfielder in Europe’s top leagues to achieve being in the 85th percentile or above for those three.

Loading....

He joined from Lille for £23m and he could easily be the next Brighton player to churn out an incredible profit. After all, he fits within a similar mould to Moises Caicedo who signed for £4.5m only to be eventually signed by Chelsea for £115m after Liverpool had agreed a £111m deal with the club.

Taking a player from Brighton is a far more difficult task than anyone ever expected as they acquire young talent early and then equip them with a big contract to ensure any interested parties will have to pay a premium price. Given that Martin Zubimendi was quoted at £52m, he would be a cheaper option but Baleba’s ceiling of potential looks to be extremely high, leaving them with a choice to make regarding a midfield signing in the transfer windows to come.