Replacing Mohamed Salah will prove to be one of the toughest tasks in Liverpool's recent history and many are wondering who could possibly fill that role.

Liverpool are currently sweating on the fitness of Salah after he limped off against Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations, as he suffered what is a rare injury. But long-term how do you even begin to find a player who can even get close to mirroring his impact? You simply just have to look for someone with great quality waiting to be unearthed at the top level, and PSV Eindhoven's Johan Bakayoko is someone who could fill that void.

Bakayoko, 20, is a rising star in European football and is now a Belgium international and Eredivisie star. His five goals and 13 assists this season have been mightily impressive and even more so considering that Peter Bosz's side have won 17 of their league games so far. He stamped his mark in PSV's most recent victory, scoring a fantastic solo goal that was 'Salah-esque' as he dribbled inside from the right beating multiple defenders before firing an unstoppable shot from distance - the type of goal that only special players can score.

Salah isn't quite the marauding dribbler he once was, and he averages less take-ons than Bakayoko but his overall creative threat is up there with the very best in Europe. Other key stats that are very important such as touches in the attacking area is where Bakayoko can improve; he averages 6.53 to Salah's 8.46 and that would be something he would have to look at, especially given that it will be harder to do so in harder leagues.

But his shot-creating actions of 5.83 betters Salah's 4.15 and he is a dribbling machine that loves to create and he does it at such a regularity that it is hard to ignore him when looking at future Liverpool signings. Salah was an exciting winger, like Bakayoko, just waiting for a big move, but his two years in Italy producing brilliant numbers helped him to be ready to make an instant impact in the Premier League. This was done between the ages of 24-26 and Bakayoko is still only 20, meaning he has time to develop and perhaps fit in a move to a top five league to develop.