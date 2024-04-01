Pundit makes 'world class' Liverpool star claim after performance against Brighton

Liverpool have reclaimed their place at the top of the Premier League table after a dream Easter Sunday. The Reds edged out Brighton and Hove Albion to bank a huge three points while title rivals Manchester City and Arsenal were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw — the perfect outcome for Liverpool as they now sit two points clear.

However, it wasn't an easy afternoon for Jurgen Klopp and his side. The Reds were made to work for their win, having conceded after just two minutes on the clock through a Danny Welbeck opener. Luis Díaz netted the equaliser just before the half an hour mark but it took Liverpool until the second half to force their way in front.

Alexis Mac Allister put in a huge shift against his former side, contributing five key passes and drawing two fouls as he pushed to get the Reds in front (via Sofascore). With 65 minutes on the clock, his efforts paid off as he set up Mohamed Salah for the winning goal.

Mac Allister's performance earned him a spot in Garth Crooks' Team of the Week for BBC Sport, alongside Díaz. The pundit praised the midfielder's eye for an assist and his composure against his old club. Mac Allister signed for Liverpool from Brighton last summer in a £35 million move as the Reds rebuilt their midfield.

"The ball by Mac Allister for Mohamed Salah to score Liverpool's winner in the 2-1 victory against Brighton was nothing short of world class," Crooks wrote. "The Argentine midfielder did something similar for Darwin Núñez to snatch a last-gasp win against Nottingham Forest earlier in the season so there is no doubt about his quality.

"It is never easy playing against your old teammates but Mac Allister did not let the occasion get to him and produced some sparkling football."

