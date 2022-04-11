Liverpool remain a point behind Man City after a 2-2 draw but Danny Murphy reckons the current leaders could find it difficult when they face West Ham United.

Danny Murphy admits he cannot see Liverpool or Manchester City dropping points in the home stretch of the Premier League title race.

But if the current leaders City are to slip up, he believes it will be when they travel to West Ham United next month.

Background

The fierce rivals both have seven matches remaining in the top flight, while they meet again in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley this weekend.

Murphy, who made 246 appearances for Liverpool during his playing career, reckons the outcome of that tie won't impact the title race.

He feels the best chance of Jurgen Klopp's side leapfrogging City is if they fail to beat West Ham on 15 May.

What’s been said

Speaking on talkSPORT, Murphy said: “I actually think both teams will win all the games.

“I don't think the sem-final is relevant in terms of how they'll do in the league.

“West Ham have shown they're capable of beating anybody at home when they're at it.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Man City boss Pep Guardiola. Picture: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

“If they can put in a performance because City have got to go to West Ham.

“Wolves arguably is more difficult. But West Ham are the team, if they play somewhere near (to their best) and have got full strength, can cause City problems.”

‘Such high quality’

Most concurred that a point apiece between Liverpool and City was a fair result.

The Reds twice fought from behind to clinch a draw, with Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane cancelling out goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

On the game, Murphy said: “Of course, I want to see Liverpool win it. When you watch Liverpool, there's something exciting, the tenacity they've got.

“It's a dynamic team. Even when they aren't playing, Liverpool can kill you.

“It was such high quality from both sides in terms of technical ability on the ball, great concentration in terms of one-v-one defending. There were so many aspects of that game you have to admire, there were so many world-class players on the pitch.

“It's interesting in terms of the respect they seem to have for each other - the players and the managers - rather than rivals in the past. Arsenal and Man Utd players hated each other.