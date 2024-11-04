Liverpool have gone clear at the top of the Premier League table following the latest round of results.

Liverpool enjoyed a perfect weekend in their quest to stay at the top of the Premier League. After completing a hard-fought comeback against Brighton and Hove Albion, the Reds gained an extra advantage as both Manchester City and Arsenal dropped points in surprise defeats.

The reigning champions were left stunned after Bournemouth marked an afternoon for the history books. The Cherries toppled Pep Guardiola’s side, securing their first ever league win over City. Meanwhile, a flat outing against Newcastle United ended in a 1-0 defeat for Arsenal, who have slipped down to fifth in the table. Liverpool are now two points ahead of City and an impressive seven above the Gunners.

Against many predictions following Jurgen Klopp’s departure, the Reds have flown out the blocks under their new manager and have lost just one match in all competitions so far this season. The Arne Slot era has started strongly but there are still concerns looming as the end of the year approaches.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all into the final months of their contracts and while contrasting reports continue to bounce around, nothing concrete has been revealed by the club yet.

All three players are crucial to Liverpool and Salah’s winning goal against Brighton showcased just how valuable he is. The Egyptian’s stunning strike against the Seagulls marked his 220th goal in red and his tally sees him ranked fifth in the club’s all-time goalscoring table.

Salah has now notched seven goals and five assists in 10 Premier League appearances this season. With three game-changing goals in his last three appearances against Chelsea, Arsenal and Brighton, the 32-year-old continues to show how key he is to Liverpool’s attack.

Fans have been eager to find out whether Salah will sign a new contract at Anfield or not but his latest social media post has thrown a worrying hint into the mix. Following the Brighton win, the winger said: “Top of the table is where this club belongs. Nothing less. All teams win matches but there’s only one champion in the end. That’s what we want. Thank you for your support last night. No matter what happens, I will never forget what scoring at Anfield feels like.”

Naturally, this has sparked concern among fans that this will indeed be his last season with Liverpool. However, many are still discussing the potential of him extending his stay and Micah Richards has urged the club to make it happen.

Speaking on Match of the Day, the former Man City star said: “They have got to sign Mo Salah up, it is imperative they give him a two-year deal. He doesn’t have to play well to score goals and have big moments. That is the difference between a very good player and a top player.”

As things stand, Salah is due to become a free agent next June, along with his captain and vice-captain. If Liverpool can pick up some silverware this season, it could change the narrative and aid contract talks with the three players.