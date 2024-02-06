Liverpool are hoping to give Jurgen Klopp the ultimate send off before he calls time on his iconic era at Anfield. The boss has announced he will be leaving the club at the end of the season and the Reds are pushing for at least one more trophy under his reign.

As things stand, Liverpool are still in contention to take home multiple trophies this season and fans have been dreaming up an historic quadruple achievement. The Reds have just one match standing between them and the Carabao Cup, and their progress in both the Europa League and FA Cup so far could also present them with a chance of some silverware.

The big one, of course, is the Premier League. Few expected Liverpool to be challenging for the title immediately after finishing fifth last season but they are currently leading the pack with 51 points and just two losses so far this campaign.

However, Klopp's team were dealt a pretty hefty blow last weekend when they came away from their clash with Arsenal empty-handed. The Gunners closed the gap on Liverpool at the top of the table and blew the title race wide open, handing themselves and Manchester City a big boost.

The reigning champions are now two points behind the Reds with a crucial game in-hand still yet to play. If City win their pending match, they will leapfrog into the top spot and will be on course for their fourth consecutive Premier League title. There is very little Liverpool can do in that scenario but hope City drop points further down the line for a chance to reclaim their place.

Jamie Carragher discussed the title race on Sky Sports after City beat Brentford 3-1. Despite Phil Foden's hat-trick to seal the win, the Anfield legend had a lot of praise for Kevin De Bruyne and he highlighted the Belgian as someone who would help Liverpool win the league if they had him in their ranks.

"I think he has been the difference really for Manchester City when you think of how often they have probably pipped Liverpool in terms of the league title. If you put him in a Liverpool shirt, Liverpool would win the league. I think that’s how dominant he is."