Steven Gerrard. | Getty Images

The Liverpool legend is doing a decent job in the Middle East

Former Rangers chairman Dave King is open to a return to Ibrox which has fuelled speculation of a potential return for Steven Gerrard. The Liverpool favourite is currently in charge of Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League.

The 44-year-old had a positive relationship with King during their time in Glasgow together. He joined the Scottish giants in 2018 and spent three years there. Ex-Liverpool star Gerrard, who hung up his boots in 2016, won 64.8% of matches at Rangers. Aston Villa lured him away in 2021 but his time at Villa Park didn’t work out.

King has told TalkSPORT (as per BBC Sport): "I just hope John (Gilligan) is well because I don’t know how tough it is being chairman at Rangers at any time. But having seen John stepping down, under normal circumstances I would expect someone from the board to step up.

"And when I heard that the board have decided to go outside and get a head hunter and try and get a chairman, a CEO – the job at Rangers is very, very different from chairing a public company. Right now the club is in crisis, the extent of it I don’t know, only those inside do know. But certainly the operational issues within Rangers are a challenge.

"A lot of the policy, procedures and processes have been in place at the time that I stepped down have been hollowed out during Douglas' reign. And I thought if no one is going to step up and we're going to have to go to some external city-type appointment – I'm absolutely certain will not take the club forwards – but as the leading shareholder, perhaps I can step up for a period of time. So I've made an announcement. I'm available to do that. I think something has to happen fairly quickly. The club lacks leadership in all aspects of the club."

Gerrard isn’t available though right now, even if King wanted him back at Rangers. His Al-Ettifaq team are sat in third place in Saudi Pro League the table.

Pundit Michael Stewart has told The Scottish Football Social Club: “In reality, what do Rangers do here? I fear for the manager (Philippe Clement). There is a real pressure that is building and the pressure from the supporters is, of course, huge.

"Does the pressure become too much and the board capitulate and get rid of another manager, and start all over again? Or is there going to be an acceptance and an understanding that they have got to give somebody a bit of time.

"They gave Steven Gerrard time and eventually he was able to win the title. This is a difficult position for Rangers. Turnover is massively lower than Celtic when you add in the Champions League money as well, how do you bridge that gap?

"You are having to turn over a squad, turn over a board, trying to find executives - I just don’t think the wise thing to do would be to try and find a new manager as well. I know there are some serious questions being asked of him, but his hands are tied to a great extent at the moment.”

Gerrard rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool and broke into their first-team before spending the majority of his career at Anfield. He ended his playing days with a spell over in America at LA Galaxy but never played for another English team.