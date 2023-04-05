Register
Ranked: Price of pies at Premier League stadia as Everton and Liverpool impress vs Man Utd and more - gallery

Anfield and Goodison Park are two of the cheapest Premier League stadiums for a pre-match pie with some surprises in the rankings.

By Toby Bryant
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 19:00 BST

For many Premier League fans, going along to watch the action is part of an experience much bigger than the football.

From catching up with family and friends at the pub beforehand to the pilgrimage to the stadium and, perhaps the most important, the pre-match pie.

The humble pie is a long-standing member of the match day experience with grounds across the UK dishing up different varieties of filling inside golden crusts to warm the hearts of fans before sending them out to the stand.

Over the past decade, the price of pies across Premier League stadiums has risen with inflation and the cost of living causing catering companies to demand more and more out of fans' pockets.

Data analysts at King Casino Bonus have been crunching the numbers to work out the average cost of a pie at every Premier League stadium.

Both Merseyside clubs Liverpool and Everton come out very respectably in the findings and their prices compared with rivals in Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham may make you baulk.

The average price of a pie at Anfield is £3.20.

1. 20 - Liverpool

The average price of a pie at Anfield is £3.20. Photo: Getty Images

The average price of a pie at Goodison Park is £3.90.

2. 19 - Everton

The average price of a pie at Goodison Park is £3.90. Photo: Getty Images

The average price of a pie at Molineux is £4.

3. 18 - Wolves

The average price of a pie at Molineux is £4. Photo: Getty Images

The average price of a pie at Elland Road is £4.

4. 17 - Leeds United

The average price of a pie at Elland Road is £4. Photo: Getty Images

