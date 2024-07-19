Wolves via Getty Images

Three of Liverpool’s starting XI are entering the final years of their respective contracts

Shock reports from Spain have suggested Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold has agreed to join Real Madrid next summer as he enters the final year of his Anfield contract.

Alexander-Arnold is one of three key Liverpool players entering the final 12 months of his deal, with Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk also needing to sort their futures out before the end of the upcoming season.

Reports from BILD in Germany earlier this week claimed there had been a concrete move made by Madrid for Alexander-Arnold, with Christian Falk reporting that there has been ‘contact’ with the player since last month over a potential deal. Now a fresh update from TDF in Spain has claimed the Champions League winners have agreed to sign Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer next summer, with an agreement said to be ‘complete’.

It is unclear what Liverpool’s stance is on keeping the right-back this summer as they are running the risk of losing him for nothing at the end of the season, if a new contract cannot be agreed. The report from Spain claimed Liverpool’s transfer demands to complete a deal this summer were not something Madrid could come to terms on and that ‘unless something unusual happens’ they will capture the Liverpool man in 12 months time. However, it is unlikely the Reds would allow such an asset to leave the club for free.

Alexander-Arnold is an academy player and any sale would be banked as ‘pure profit’ in terms of Profit and Sustainability. He is good friends with Los Blancos star Jude Bellingham, with the pair said to spend a lot of time together on England international camps. Madrid right-back Dani Carvajal turns 33 in January with his current deal at the club set to expire next year.

While Madrid appear to have given up on signing Alexander-Arnold this summer, they run the risk of a potential deal collapsing as they saw with Leny Yoro.

The highly-rated centre-back has joined Manchester United on a five-year contract after a £62m deal was struck with Lille. Yoro was also targeted by Liverpool but his preferred destination was the Spanish capital. However, Madrid were ready to bide their time and sign Yoro for free when his contract with Lille ran out next year. However, the player had a change of heart and made the move to Old Trafford after completing a medical this week.

Alexander-Arnold has already made 310 appearances since his Liverpool debut and has won every trophy available at club level, as he played a key role in the club’s most recent Champions League and Premier League triumphs.

He previously said in an interview he wanted to stay at Anfield for his whole career, stating: “There is nowhere else I’d rather be than Liverpool. Somewhere I want to stay for the rest of my career is Liverpool. It’s what I’ve always dreamed of.

“Liverpool are special. It’s completely down to the fans. Whether we are winning or losing we always have their love. I want to become captain one day. That’s definitely a dream of mine.”