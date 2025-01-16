Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

New updates have emerged on Real Madrid’s interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The future of Trent Alexander-Arnold remains one of the most discussed topics of the January transfer window so far. Liverpool have been at the forefront of plenty of media stories throughout recent months, and Real Madrid’s interest in the Anfield vice-captain is showing no signs of letting up.

The 36-time Spanish champions have made it their mission to pluck Alexander-Arnold from his boyhood club as they prepare for the future with the likes of Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham in their ranks. The latter is also a close friend of the Liverpool star’s, which has given this transfer saga a whole new angle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool have already batted away one approach from Madrid but their attempts are hardly expected to stop there. The 26-year-old is just five months away from becoming a free agent as contract rumours continue to rattle on. Recent reports from Spain have given some insight into the stance of Los Blancos, who are determined to strike a deal with Alexander-Arnold in 2025.

‘Alexander-Arnold or nothing’

Marca has reported that Real Madrid are ‘not giving up’ on bringing the right-back to the capital this month, despite Liverpool currently pushing for the Premier League title. According to a recent report from the Spanish outlet, Los Blancos are waiting for an ‘opportune’ moment to put a new proposal on the table.

It claims Alexander-Arnold has already given a ‘yes’ to Real Madrid, who are now hopeful the Reds will accept their next offer after the initial one was swiftly rejected. The club already approached Liverpool prior to the turn of the new year, which sparked a lot of debate among fans and professionals alike. Gary Lineker urged Alexander-Arnold to consider the move abroad, while Michael Owen believes ‘it’s only a matter of time’ before the academy graduate leaves for a new challenge.

For the La Liga giants, it’s ‘Alexander-Arnold or nothing’ this window — the club will only open the door for the arrival of the Scouse defender, according to the report. However, a contrasting update has debunked the idea of Alexander-Arnold leaving Liverpool halfway through the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alexander-Arnold summer move?

Despite Carlo Ancelotti and co clearly wanting to fast-track Alexander-Arnold’s arrival, it’s highly unlikely a January transfer will happen. That’s according to other reports in Spain from journalist Manu Amor, who claims that it is ‘practically impossible’ for Madrid to finalise a winter move for the right-back.

Instead, the two ‘will join their ways in July’, once Alexander-Arnold’s contract at Anfield expires. The report claims the Anfield icon has been earmarked as a player to become ‘one of the bases of the team during the next decade’. Signing him in the summer will also ‘confirm the commitment to a strategy’ of investing at zero cost. Madrid will be able to forego a transfer fee at the end of the season, similar to their Mbappé approach last year, and Antonio Rüdiger and David Alaba before him.

The July plan reportedly has the backing of the Real Madrid presidency, general management and the scouting group. While it’s Ancelotti’s preference to sign him this month, the club will likely take the second option of bidding their time and wait to get a deal done in the summer, providing Alexander-Arnold doesn’t commit to a new deal on Merseyside.