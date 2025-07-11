A key Liverpool defender faces an uncertain future at Anfield. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool face a battle to retain the services of a key defender

Liverpool centre-back Ibrahima Konate remains the subject of strong interest from European heavyweights Real Madrid this summer.

Reports in Spain claim the Frenchman is Xabi Alonso’s priority defensive target after the capital side’s disastrous result in the Club World Cup semi-final clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Alonso’s team notably shipped four goals without response against the reigning European champions in New Jersey with Fabian Ruiz, Ousmane Dembele and Goncalo Ramos all wreaking havoc on a disorganised Madrid back line.

AS claims Alonso is desperate to sort out his defensive options before the start of the new season and claims Konate could still be targeted this summer after already securing the services of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

Why Real Madrid are desperate to sign Ibrahima Konate

Despite winning the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Intercontinental Cup, last season was viewed as an unsuccessful ending to Carlo Ancelotti’s second stint as Real Madrid boss as the club missed out major prizes such as the Champions League, Supercopa de Espana, Copa del Rey and La Liga with Barcelona establishing themselves as the dominant team in Spanish football.

Xabi Alonso’s arrival signals a fresh start and he faces a defining summer where he will need to rejuvenate the Los Blancos side and add a fresh sense of quality to the heart of the team’s defence.

David Alaba seems to be on his way out of Real Madrid, according to local reports. While there is doubt about the reliability of Éder Militão’s fitness, after two serious injuries in recent times. Antonio Rudiger (32) is also in the final year of his contract at the Bernabeau, which only amplifies the need for further defensive reinforcements.

Meanwhile, Konate(27) is heading into the final year of his contract as a Liverpool player, and barring winning the Champions League, has achieved almost everything there is to win in a Reds shirt. He’s viewed as one of the best defenders in the league alongside Virgil van Dijk and has just enjoyed a career-best season in front of the Anfield faithful.

Konate’s contract situation makes him an intriguing target for Madrid, who believe they could be able to entice the player to join this summer for a cut price fee. Alternatively, they could also look to play a similar game to the one they played with Kylian Mbappe and Trent Alexander-Arnold by targeting the player in the last year of their contract before eventually adding them to the squad for free.

What does the future hold for Ibrahima Konate?

Ibrahima Konate has one year remaining on his Liverpool contract, with talks stalling over a fresh extension. It’s clear he still has a big role to play in a Liverpool shirt in years to come, but there’s a slight possibility that he could be sold this summer so that the club avoid losing him on a free.

Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi, who is in a similar predicament in terms of contract length, has been touted as a top target, but at this stage his future at Selhurst Park remains unclear, as the club wait to find out if they will play in the Europa League next season.

AS state: “The [Real Madrid’s] roadmap [for Konaté] was set for 2026. By then, Alaba would be free, and Rüdiger’s future would be assessed. But a move this summer isn’t ruled out, even if the current situation makes the possibility a pipe dream.”

Liverpool are believed to be seeking a minimum fee of 50 million euro (£43m) for Konate’s services while Madrid are only thought to be willing to pay around 20 to 25 million euros (£17m to £21m) for the footballer’s services.