Real Madrid 'monitoring' Liverpool star who's contract expires in 2025

Real Madrid have been spectacularly linked with a move for Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool defender's current deal expires in 2025 meaning that a new deal will most likely be discussed soon to ensure he doesn't leave the club in the near future. Interestingly, Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the same boat and it is likely to be something that is high on the list of priorities for the new sporting director Richard Hughes.

Otherwise clubs will begin to start circling around said players in the hope of pulling off a dramatic transfer swoop. The most likely outcome is a new deal for the trio but, until then, rumours will continue to grow of interest from other clubs, such as Real Madrid.

According to Spanish journalist Matte Moretto at Relovo, Real Madrid are looking at the the situation of Alexander-Arnold but there have been no contacts yet between Madrid & Liverpool or with the player. It's also said that he is being 'followed by several clubs' who are hoping he doesn't agree a new deal.

A piece in the Times from Paul Joyce had claimed that 'there is a sense of surprise in some quarters that more of an effort has not already been made to tie down such key performers.' But with Michael Edwards back at the club, it is likely that those contracts will be sorted out in due time to avoid any catastrophes.

Eyed as a long-term successor for Dani Carvajal, Madrid are blessed in the midfield and attacking areas but are short when it comes to defensive options. The Spaniard has been their starting right-back for 10 years and, at 32, they are looking ahead to the future.

