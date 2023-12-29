The French superstar has been linked with a move to Liverpool and his deal expires next summer.

Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to the Premier League in the summer. (Getty Images)

Liverpool are set to be rivalled by Real Madrid for the signature of Kylian Mbappe after it was announced the Spanish will try once again to strike a deal.

Los Blancos looked to be the most likely destination for the Paris Saint-Germain star after coming close to agreeing a deal on several occasions, most notably in the summer of 2022 when he opted to sign a new mega-deal with the French club instead.

As we enter 2024, Mbappe will be in the final six months of his deal which will put the footballing world on alert. However, only a few clubs would be able to afford such an expensive commodity. According to the Athletic, Madrid will make a fresh attempt to sign the Frenchman and they have given the forward a deadline to decide if he wants to join them this summer. If he wants to join them, he must make a decision before mid-January.

His form has continued to be strong this season, netting 21 games in 22 games which has taken his record at PSG to 233 goals and 100 assists in 282 appearances and the 25-year-old remains as one of the best players in the world.

That deadline might seem rather pressing but given the fallout from the deal last summer, Madrid are in no mood to mess around. It does give hope to other teams who hold an interest, such as the Saudi Arabian clubs or even Liverpool as a deadline on such a big deal makes it seem less likely that he would agree in time given what would be the magnitude of the deal.

His relationship at PSG has been interesting to follow; last summer, Mbappe was sent to the “loft” — a group of players who were not seen as part of PSG’s first-team plans - before being left out of the pre-season tour of Japan and South Korea. After that, he was put up for sale and it is isaid that he intended to let his contract expire then join Real Madrid in the summer of 2024 on a free transfer.

PSG restructured their side after allowing Neymar and Lionel Messi to leave and they narrowly made it through the Champions League group stages, which is the yard stick by which the club are measured by year in, year out - but they don't look like threatening any of the real favourites to win the competition. So why would Mbappe stay?