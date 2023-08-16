Southampton director of football Jason Wilcox has admitted that Liverpool have had a bid accepted for Romeo Lavia - but Chelsea are leading the way.

The Reds previously had three offers culminating at £45 million rebuffed for the 19-year-old midfielder. Jurgen Klopp's men are in need of replacing Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, who departed for Saudi Arabian clubs Al-Ittihad and Al-Ettihad respectively.

Liverpool made an attempt to sign Moises Caicedo from Brighton for £110 million - yet Chelsea offered £5 million more and won the race for his signature. Now the Stamford Bridge outfit are closing on signing in Lavia, despite the Reds eventually meeting Southampton’s valuation.

Speaking at the BBC Radio Solent Fans' Forum, Wilcox said: “I think you know, it's well known that we've had some significant interest in Romeo, we've had an offer which we accepted from Liverpool.

“Then Chelsea came to the table. So we're currently in negotiation with Chelsea now so it's a real tricky period for Romeo. But I'm confident that something will get done in the next week or so or in the next few days.