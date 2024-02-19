Liverpool target Joshua Kimmich is reportedly unhappy at Bayern Munich after the club fell to another disappointing defeat this weekend.

Following their top of the table clash with Bayer Leverkusen last weekend, which saw them fall five points behind Xabi Alonso's side, they lost to Bochum over the weekend which extended the gap to eight points. Bayern's 12-year stronghold on the division looks like it could be over as Alonso's side went a record 32 games unbeaten.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

To make matters worse, their midweek exploits in Rome saw them lose 1-0 to a struggling Lazio side in the Champions League leaving them needing to overturn a one-goal deficit in the second leg which takes place in two weeks time. With all of that ensuing, tensions are high at the club with talks of a potential managerial change.

According to German outlet SportBILD, 'the relationship of trust between Kimmich and coach Thomas Tuchel is cracked'. The midfielder was hugely frustrated after a disappointing performance and the fact he was brought off after 62 minutes. It's also said he was seen arguing 'violently' with assistant coach Zsolt Löw.

The reports also claim that Kimmich was unhappy with Tuchel and the club for not bringing in another holding midfielder. Instead, he has been operating in a deeper position and struggling to reproduce his best work and now he is at a breaking point with the manager and the club is seeking a move away. Valued at €75m, he would certainly be a huge coup for any top side needing a top midfielder.