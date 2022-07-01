Liverpool have signed Darwin Nunez for £85 million while Manchester City snapped up Erling Haaland in the summer transfer window.

Robbie Fowler believes Liverpool have gambled on recruiting Darwin Nunez - but is happy it’s been taken.

The Reds signed the striker from Benfica for a fee that could reach a club record of £85 million.

Nunez arrived as a replacement for Sadio Mane, who opted to join Bayern Munich.

The Uruguay international plundered 34 goals in 41 games for Portuguese outfit Benfica last season.

He’s not the only prolific forward new to the Premier League for the 2022-23 campaign, though.

Manchester City have snapped up the much-vaunted Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund for £51 million.

What’s been said

Fowler believes Liverpool’s big-money recruit is more of a risk than Haaland - but has still backed him to be a game-changer for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Speaking to bettingexpert, the Kop icon said: “I hope Nunez does (better than Haaland) in all fairness.

“But I think he is more of a gamble for Liverpool as opposed to Haaland for Manchester City.

“Regardless of Haaland being at City, I think they still have other players who can score goals. As much as they are probably similar players, the teams are totally different.

“Manchester City might not rely on Haaland as much as Liverpool will rely on Nunez to score goals. So I can see Nunez being more of a gamble.

“From a Liverpool point of view, they have gone out there to spend money. They’ve lost a player, (Sadio) Mané, which is disappointing. They got money for him, so they’ve received more money than they’ve spent five-six years ago. Probably good business for the club.

Darwin Nunez has signed for Liverpool. Picture: Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

“Let’s be honest, it probably is a bit of a gamble. Any player going into any club is a bit of a gamble. It is a gamble I’m more than happy to take.”

“I think when Liverpool is signing players, the signs and the infrastructure about these players, I think it is relentless. I think what they do, how they look into the player; how his mindset is, how his family life is, and how his life outside of football is, is all taken into consideration.

“I am excited to see him play. I watched him a bit last year, I don’t claim to know everything about him, I’ll be honest about that. But what I did see last year, I think he would be a handful for Premier League defences.

“Whether he is that player who will be the change I don’t know. But time will tell. I’d be confident of him doing well. Certainly under Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp, and the players that are around him.