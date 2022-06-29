Liverpool have sold Takumi Minamino to Monaco after two-and-a-half years at Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp has refused to accept Takumi Minamino's time at Liverpool did not work out.

The Japan international joined the Reds in January 2020 from Red Bull Salzburg - but was a peripheral figure for much of his time on Merseyside.

Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Diogo Jota, Roberto Firmino and most recently Luis Diaz were all ahead in the attacking pecking order.

However, Minamino did finish as Liverpool's top scorer on the road to both FA Cup and Carabao Cup glory last season.

And because of those contributions, coupled with the high levels he displayed in training, Klopp insists Minamino was a 'manager's dream' to work with.

What’s been said

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp embraces Takumi Minamino. Picture: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The Liverpool manager told the club website: “It’s hard to see Taki go, but it’s a great move for him and one he thoroughly deserves.

“An amazing professional; super, talented player. As a person, he is full of warmth and makes everyone feel positive. A manager’s dream, to be honest.

“I’m sure there will be those who think it didn’t quite work out. Those who think this are wrong. I don’t accept that.

“His contribution far outweighs the opportunities we were able to give, in terms of starting matches. He made us better each and every day he was with us – not just in the games he played in but every single session in training. Perfect attitude, winner’s mentality.

“His performances and his goals are the reason we have had to redecorate the Champions Wall so often. His achievements here will stand the test of time.

“I know he will be a big success at Monaco. I’m sure we will look on with a mix of celebration and envy as he progresses and flourishes there.

“He leaves with our appreciation and best wishes. Thank you, Taki.”

Background

Signed for £7.25 million from Salzburg, Minamino scored 14 goals in 55 appearances for Liverpool.

The 27-year-old won the Premier League in his first season at Anfield before he was loaned to Southampton the following campaign.