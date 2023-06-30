Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has taken charge of second-tier Saudi Arabian side Al-Qadsiah.

The 48-year-old’s last managerial role came at East Bengal, in the Indian Super League, during the 2020/21 season. More recently, he has been coaching at Oxford United, where his son Jacob is part of the youth system.

Al-Qadsiah announced the appointment on Thursday, proclaiming they had got ‘one of the most famous players in Liverpool and the English Premier League’.

Al-Qadsiah finished 11th in Saudi Arabia’s second tier last season, 23 points adrift of the top four promotion spots to the Saudi Pro League. If Fowler is able to secure a promotion, he will find himself in the company of many familiar faces due to this summer’s huge influx of signings from Europe’s top five leagues. The likes of Kalidou Koulibaly, Karim Benzema, N’Golo Kante and even former Liverpool striker Roberto Firmino are all set to compete in the Middle East next season.

In terms of his previous roles, Fowler has worked across multiple countries with his first role in management coming in a player-manager capacity at Muangthong United, in what was his final season as a professional. The Thai club enjoyed a decent season under Fowler, finishing third in the Thai Premier League, as well as reaching the final of the country’s FA Cup.

Whilst he enjoyed a role as part of Liverpool’s academy, he didn’t take another managerial job until April 2019. Fowler signed a two-year deal with A-League side Brisbane Roar but his time was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to England to be with his family after winning back-to-back Coach of the Month awards in January and February.

