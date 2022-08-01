Roberto Firmino has declared that he wants to remain at Liverpool.
The striker is into the final year of his Anfield contract, having been at the club since 2015.
Firmino was a key player when the Reds claimed the Champions League in 2019 and the Premier League title a year later.
However, last season he fell behind Diogo Jota and Sadio Mane in the centre-forward pecking order.
And although Mane has left for Bayern Munich, Liverpool signed Darwin Nunez for a fee that could reach £85 million from Benfica.
Firmino has been linked with a switch to Juventus during this summer's transfer window.
But after helping Jurgen Klopp's side claim the Community Shield with a 3-1 win over Manchester City - starting ahead of Nunez - Firmino declared he 'loves' the club and has no intentions of leaving.
Speaking to TNT Sports Brasil after the City win, he said: “I love this team, this city and the fans.
“I’m here. I want to stay, of course.”
Before the Community Shield, Klopp insisted that Firmino remained an 'essential' player for Liverpool.
He said: “Bobby is crucial for us. Bobby is [the] heart and soul of this team.
“The way we played in the last few years was only possible because of Bobby. That’s why I’m really happy he could train the majority of the time here in the pre-season so far and everything looks really good.
“I am absolutely fine and, for me, there’s no doubt about his quality. All the rest, we will see how this year goes, but yes, he is essential for us.”