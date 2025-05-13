Liverpool are in talks to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen having had several impressive seasons in the Bundesliga.

It appears that Liverpool are about to go Dutch yet again.

In fairness, it has hardly hindered them so far. Liverpool would not be where they are without the help of the great footballing nation. Arne Slot became the first head coach from the Netherlands to win the Premier League title in his maiden campaign at Anfield. Claiming the top-flight crown is something compatriots such as Louis van Gaal, Erik ten Hag, Guus Hiddink and Ruud Gullit failed to achieve.

After taking up the Liverpool role, Slot brought with him his long-time assistant Sipke Hulshoff and former Netherlands international Johnny Heitinga.

Meanwhile, Virgil van Dijk is regarded as arguably the elite centre-back on the planet. Many believe there has not been a better player in his position during the Premier League era. The £75 million paid for his services from Southampton in January 2018 has proven to be a bargain, some eight major trophies later. A place in the PFA Team of the Year beckons for van Dijk.

There could well be a berth for Ryan Gravenberch in the line-up. The former Ajax midfielder has been outstanding to help Liverpool claim a 20th English championship. Gravenberch has been a revelation after being deployed in the number-six role and his impact has certainly softened the blow of missing out on signing Martin Zubimendi last summer.

In attack, Cody Gakpo has been consistent for the most part. He has bagged 18 goals, with only Mo Salah on target more often. Gakpo has benefited from playing centrally and being switched to the left flank by Slot - the role where he was prolific for PSV Eindhoven before moving to Liverpool in January 2023.

Frimpong interest

And it appears that Liverpool’s current Dutch contingent may have a new member as part of the Premier League title defence. That is because Jeremie Frimpong is in talks about moving to Anfield. With Trent Alexander-Arnold confirming he will leave the Reds at the end of his contract in June, Frimpong has been identified as a replacement.

The 24-year-old has excelled for Bayer Leverkusen, helping them win their maiden Bundesliga title last season and the DFB-Pokal. This term, Frimpong has netted five goals and created 12 with Leverkusen finishing second in the table to Bayern Munich.

Should Liverpool opted to meet the former Manchester City man’s release clause, which is around £33 million, then there will be four Netherlands internationals in the squad. Ronald Koeman is the current Oranje boss and he might be happy that a quartet of key players will be sharing the same dressing room and building stronger relationships ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

What’s been said

Frimpong is someone who highly impressed Koeman after a 2-2 draw against Spain in the Nations League quarter-final first leg in March. Koeman said via Flashscore: "Amazing. Jeremie (Frimpong) was one we'd discussed; if you can find him quickly and he can approach a full-back, he's lethal. To keep his eyes open, especially before the second goal... He is a big threat and pressures well. His speed is an amazing weapon."

If Liverpool do manage to add Frimpong to their squad then he will be competing with Conor Bradley for a starting berth. Bradley has served as deputy to Alexander-Arnold for the past two seasons and starting last Sunday’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal. But Frimpong is blessed with versatility and is capable of operating as a winger if required, which will strengthen Slot’s attacking options.