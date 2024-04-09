From Xabi Alonso to Rúben Amorim, Liverpool have their next priority target firmly in their sights as the final weeks of Jurgen Klopp’s tenure approach.

The German boss stunned the world when he announced that he will be leaving Anfield at the end of the season and since then, the Reds have been linked with a small pool of potential names. Since Alonso confirmed that he will staying at Bayer Leverkusen next season, the main names on Liverpool’s radar have been Roberto De Zerbi and Rúben Amorim, but the latter is now the main man in the spotlight.

Amorim currently manages Sporting CP, where he has been since March 2020. In his first two years as a senior head coach, the 39-year-old won the Taça da Liga with Sporting de Braga and went on to lead Sporting to their first league title in 19 years. Amorim signed with the Leões and saw out the remainder of the campaign, before winning the Primeira Liga in his first full season at the hilt.

Despite having just two months of top flight experience, Sporting paid a reported €10 million (£8.5m) to bring Amorim in from Braga. The former Portugal international is already a highly thought of manager and his comments over the years have suggested the kind of mentality and playing style he could bring to Anfield if he signs with Liverpool.

Earlier this year, Amorim discussed his ability to switch off from football when away from the pitch and essentially put the blinkers on to what is being said in the media. His focused mentality is certainly something that would benefit him in a role competing against the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.

“I manage to stay healthy, because I disconnect from football, I don’t care what you write, which is certainly very good. If I read it, I’ll care, I’ll be angry or happy, I’ll think I’m better or worse than I am. I try to abstract myself from everything around football to be able to deal with day to day life,” he said (via Maisfutebol).

“I can turn it off. When I leave here, I try to spend time with my family and friends. I can enjoy life, even though I’m a football coach and a big team.”

When it comes to his style of play as a manager, Amorim admitted in 2022 that his ‘reference has always been José Mourinho’ but he described Pep Guardiola as ‘the best coach in the world today’.

Speaking ahead of Sporting’s clash with Man City in the Champions League two years ago, Amorim praised Guardiola’s side and made comparisons to his own team.