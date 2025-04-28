Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool are now level on English championships with Manchester United after being crowned Premier League champions.

Ruben Amorim has insisted that he’s ‘not crazy’ for believing Manchester United can again challenge for the Premier League title in the future - as Liverpool moved level on English championships.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, the Old Trafford club streaked clear of Liverpool to become the dominant force in England. But United have not claimed the silverware since Ferguson’s exit in 2013. Liverpool won the prize in 2020 under Jurgen Klopp and have now achieved the feat in head coach Arne Slot’s first season.

Hours before Liverpool’s win over Tottenham, United required a 96th-minute equaliser to salvage a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. The Red Devils are 14th in the table and have lost 15 league games this season.

Amorim was brought in as head coach in November but has yet to turn around United’s fortunes on a domestic front. And while he accepts that the club will not be challenging Liverpool for the title next season, they can in the future.

Amorim said via ESPN: “The first thing is to focus on ourselves and not the other teams. The next thing is to be really honest: we are in different levels in this moment.

"But then explain that everything can change and I remember when I started seeing the Premier League, it was opposite. So everything can change. We need to focus on step by step, not trying to think too far ahead.

"We have an ultimate goal: that is winning the Premier League. Again, I am not crazy. I know that is not going to be next year but we are trying to build something. The small things are really important and we did that during this year. We need to improve next year. But I know that is important to the fans -- we know that -- but we need to be honest with them and to work hard every day."

‘Very special’

Bill Shankly, arguably Liverpool’s greatest-ever manager, once called the league the club’s bread and butter. In the past five years, the Reds have won two titles and finished as runners-up.

Asked about Shankly’s comments, Slot - who also reached the Carabao Cup final with Liverpool this term but was beaten by Newcastle United at Wembley - replied: “He was probably longer in his job than I am, he knew the club even better than I know it at the moment. But what I noticed from the first day I came in was that winning the league would be the most special trophy we could win. I think I felt that throughout the whole season.

“Although we were all very disappointed when we were knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain [in the Champions League last 16], we always felt there was a bigger goal to achieve. To do that in the most difficult league in the world in a period of time where it gets harder and harder to win it is very special.