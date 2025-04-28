Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool’s 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur secured the Reds the Premier League title.

Arne Slot insisted he felt it was ‘impossible’ Liverpool would not win the Premier League title after hero’s welcome fans gave him and his players.

Slot has guided the Reds to the English championship in his maiden season in the hot seat. It was secured following a 5-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Supporters flocked to Anfield hours in advance of kick-off and thousands lined the streets to welcome the team coach arrive. Liverpool needed to only draw the game to secure their 20th title and move level with Manchester United.

Things did not go to plan in the early stages when Spurs took the lead through Dominic Solanke. However, the home side soon got back into the game through Luis Diaz’s equaliser before goals from Alexis Mac Allister and Cody Gakpo put the Reds in firm control at half-time. Mo Salah bagged after the break before Destiny Udogie scored an own goal.

There were euphoric celebrations at the final whistle and well into the night. And Slot knew there was no chance silverware would not be added to the trophy cabinet after being blow away by the reception his team received.

What Slot said

Slot said at his post-match press conference: “Very, very happy, of course, but to a certain extent also quite unreal because you work so hard for this moment to happen and when it then does happen, it needs some time for you to truly feel it. But the fans were so happy that it didn't take us long, didn't take me long to understand what we've achieved together this season.

“The only moment I was emotional today was when we arrived at the stadium – to see what it meant for the fans, what it meant for these people. For us to have a chance of winning it felt really special but immediately it also felt like, 'We still have to do it.'

“But I think everybody who was inside that bus felt that if the fans are with us, like they are, then it's impossible for us to lose this game of football. During the game, after the game, it's been incredible how the support of the fans were and how our players played. Special to be part of this day.”

Klopp tribute

Slot also paid tribute to his Liverpool predecessor Jurgen Klopp. The German made the shock decision to leave the Reds at the end of last season following nine years and seven major trophies. Slot hailed the squad that Klopp left behind as well as the work ethic instilled in the club.

“He helped me even more by the team he left behind and the culture he left behind in that team,” added Slot. “The quality the players have was obvious for everyone but the culture of hard work – not only from the players but also from the staff members – has been incredible and that is one of the reasons why we could achieve what we have achieved this season. For obvious reasons, I think it was a nice moment to thank him as well.”