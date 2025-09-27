Ryan Gravenberch of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and AFC Bournemouth at Anfield on September 21, 2024 in Liverpool, England. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images) | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Ryan Gravenberch has gone from strength to strength under Arne Slot but is the Liverpool midfielder one of the best in the world?

One of Arne Slot’s finest qualities as a manager is his ability to improve players with Liverpool already experiencing this in the most obvious manner.

After replacing Jurgen Klopp, it was expected that the former Feyenoord boss would take some time to settle into life at Anfield and to get his message across. Instead, with only Federico Chiesa arriving, he immediately turned the Reds into Premier League title winners. He has been rewarded with two record signings this summer in Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz with his side sitting top of the table despite a slow start.

Is Ryan Gravenberch one of the best in the world?

An unsung player who has gone under the radar but who is a key component of Slot’s philosophy is Ryan Gravenberch who, speaking to Liverpool World, Dean Saunders reckons is as good as there is in his position.

When asked if the midfielder was on his way to becoming one of the best in the world, the former Liverpool striker said: “He’s brilliant in his position. It’s an art to play well in that position, and he’s excelling. The best I saw in that role is N’Golo Kante for Chelsea. Everyone he played with, at every club, he elevated them. Danny Drinkwater at Leicester City, he got in the England squad. Paul Pogba for France, he won the World Cup. Nemanja Matic at Chelsea, he won the league.

“He goes under the radar sometimes, like Gravenberch, but he covers the ground, gets into the right places, and smells danger. You have to have a defensive mindset to be the best in that position.

“Thinking about what could go wrong if you lose the ball, if your team loses the ball. You have to be looking over your shoulder, knowing who is in front of you and behind you, wondering where the ball will be headed.”

How Gravenberch compares to Steven Gerrard

Gravenberch might not quite be on the same level as Kante yet, however, he is certainly on the right path and, if anything, has a couple of tools in his armoury that the France international doesn’t.

Saunders is a big fan of the Netherlands international, even if there is something that the towering midfielder does that gives him the fear from time, to time.

He added: “What you can’t be doing is thinking about dashing into the box or making up the numbers in attack. I always thought Steven Gerrard would become that kind of player, sitting back, but he was always looking to attack. He could smell a chance, not smell danger, and he’d run out of position. Gravenberch is the opposite, and he’s just getting better and better. He can receive the ball in tight situations with three opponents around him, and he’ll get out of it. He’s strong and athletic, and he’s aware of what he needs to do.

“I think he’s comfortable now that he feels the support of his manager and the fans, and he knows his job. Every time he scores a goal though, I’m thinking, what are you doing attacking? He should be the one sitting back, going unnoticed and letting the others attack. That position is vital, it takes a lot of pressure to play there. He’s doing well.”