The Reds suffered a narrow defeat in the Stade de France.

Andy Robertson of Liverpool Dejected at the end UEFA Champions League final match between Liverpool FC and Real Madrid at Stade de France on May 28, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

Liverpool star Andy Robertson bemoaned a below-par second-half display as his side fell to a narrow defeat against Real Madrid in the Champions League Final.

The Reds enjoyed the better of the exchanges during the opening 45 minutes but it was their Spanish opponents that struck the first goal of the game on the hour-mark.

A lightning-paced counter-attack inspired by former Spurs midfielder Luke Modric ended with Brazilian star Vinicius Junior grabbed the goal that ultimately decided the contest.

Liverpool had a number of chances to force the final into extra-time but they were left frustrated by a disciplined defensive display from Real and a fine performance from goalkeeper Thibault Courtois.

Robertson admitted his side had come up short during the second-half and were punished by an ‘experienced’ Real side that have now won five of the last nine Champions League Finals.

He told BT Sport: “It’s quiet, devastated, that’s what happens when you come to finals and don’t win.

“We had chances, came up against an unbelievable goalie tonight, he pulled off some unbelievable saves.

“But if we are being honest, I think we could have played a bit better, especially in the second-half.

“I thought the first-half, we played well, we were in control, we were the ones pushing.

“Second-half, we didn’t start great, they started getting hold of the game a bit more and when you come up against experienced teams like that, they know how to win finals.

“Once they got their noses in front, they showed that.”