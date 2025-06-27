Liverpool pair Luis Diaz and Ibrahima Konate. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Liverpool forward Luis Diaz has been wanted by Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Luis Diaz has become frustrated that Liverpool have yet to offer him a new contract, it has been suggested.

The winger played a key role in helping the Reds claim the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. Diaz fired 13 league goals - and 18 in all competitions - as he enjoyed his best season at Anfield.

The Colombia international has been a long-standing target for Barcelona, although Liverpool turned down an initial enquiry from the Spanish giants earlier this summer. The Reds do not want to lose Diaz as they make plans for a tilt at a record-breaking 21st English championship.

Diaz reportedly ‘upset’

However, Diaz is into the final two years of his contract on Merseyside. Talks have yet to begin about fresh terms. And it is claimed by Colombian-based reporter Pipe Sierra that Diaz and his team have become ‘upset’ and that could open a potential exit from Merseyside. Sierra posted on X: “Exclusive: Luis Díaz and his entourage are upset with #Liverpool's stance. They feel the club has gone back on their word (once again with the player). Something similar happened before with his contract renewal and now with the possibility of a transfer.”

Bayern Munich have also been credited in Diaz recently. The Bundesliga champions have missed out on signing Florian Wirtz to Liverpool, while Nico Williams is closing in on a switch to Barcelona from Athletic Bilbao.

What’s been said

There have been suggestions that Liverpool value the 28-year-old at £80 million. He was signed from Porto in January 2022 for a fee of £37.5 million. Earlier this month, Diaz addressed his future while on international duty with Colombia. He said: “I’m very, very happy in Liverpool. From day one, they’ve made me feel really welcome. Right now we’re in contact with them because we’re speaking with [other] clubs. It’s normal, the market is open, and we’re trying to sort out what’s best for us.

“I am just waiting to see what happens. If Liverpool doesn’t make a good offer, I still have two years left with them, I would be happy and content to stay there. And that’s it, everything depends on them obviously, it’s up to me to decide what’s best for us and the future.”

Diaz is primarily a left winger but operated as a makeshift striker during Liverpool’s successful Premier League title charge.

Barca sporting director Deco admitted that the club were admirers of Diaz - and Reds head coach Arne Slot gave a witty response towards the end of last season. Slot said: "Every club has its own way of doing things. You are used to the fact that I don't talk about players from other clubs that we haven't signed.

"I understand he is a big admirer of Lucho Diaz - because I am a big admirer of him as well. He is a great player, having a great season. He [Deco] admires a few players, which we all do. I admire Lamine Yamal and Raphinha a lot as well!"