Luis Diaz has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Barcelona sporting director Deco has declared that the club are in talks with an alternative target after showing interest in Luis Diaz.

Deco declared earlier this summer that Barca were admirers of Liverpool winger Diaz. The Colombia international played a key role in helping the Reds to the Premier League title in the 2024-25 season. He scored 13 top-flight goals - and 18 in all competitions - as he operated not only on the flank but as a makeshift striker.

Barca are in the market to strengthen their attacking options despite winning the La Liga title along with the Copa del Rey. They only have teenage sensation Lamine Yamal and Raphinha as out-and-out wide men. The Spanish giants made an initial enquiry to Liverpool about Diaz’s availability but were rebuffed. Arne Slot’s side do not want to lose the former Porto man, with reports suggesting that he is valued at £80 million.

And it appears that Barcelona have put paid to the idea of signing Diaz. That is because they are closing in on a deal for Athletic Bilbao star, who has a £53 million release clause. Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is also said to be on the radar. And Deco says that Barca have met with Williams’ agent over a deal.

What’s been said

"We need to strengthen in this position," the former Chelsea midfielder told Spanish newspaper La Vanguardia. "As wingers, we only really have Lamine [Yamal] and Raphinha. From there, there are names coming out and it will come down to price and quality.

"Nico was there last year but for me, at that time, Dani Olmo was the priority. Now. the same as with other players, Nico is showing a strong desire to come ... And if the right conditions are met in his case, we'll definitely try to complete the deal.

"There's a process with any signing: speaking with agents, clubs, knowing the contractual situation... Nico's case is clear because he has a release clause. We've met with his agent to see what he wants and we will see if it's possible."

‘Players who want to come’

However, Deco claimed that Diaz ‘wants to come’ to Barca. He added: “We're always concerned about the harmony in the locker room; we have a very good locker room. We want to maintain that. The most important thing is that players like Nico or Luis (Díaz) and others are players who want to come. They're good people, hungry and eager to continue to succeed.”

Diaz addressed his Liverpool future while on Colombia duty earlier this month. The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his current contract but did not declare he’s looking to leave. He said: "I'm very happy at Liverpool, I've always said so. They've welcomed me very well from day one.

“We are currently in contact with Liverpool, because we are talking to clubs, and that's normal given the transfer market that's opening. We're trying to arrange what's best for us. We’re talking to clubs, it’s normal in the market and we’re looking at what’s best for us. I'm waiting to see what happens. If they (Liverpool) give us a good renewal or I stay there for two years, I’ll be happy. Now it’s up to them.”