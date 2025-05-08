Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Saudi Arabian clubs are monitoring Liverpool players once again as we approach the summer window.

Sign up to our Liverpool FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Liverpool may have been given an opening to offload Darwin Nunez on a permanent deal this summer, as Saudi Arabia have resurfaced their interest in his services.

Al-Hilal, home to the likes of Joao Cancelo and Kalidou Koulibaly, have put Nunez back in their sights after initially attempting to sign him in January. However, the Pro League club are now after more than just the out of favour Uruguayan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool has been a hot destination for Saudi Arabia interest over the last few years, with initial interest shown in Mohamed Salah. Since then, the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Luis Diaz have found themselves on the Middle East radar. Amid reports surrounding his future, the latter is once again in conversation.

Saudi Arabia want Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez

According to Caught Offside, Al-Hilal are showing ‘serious interest’ in both Nunez and Diaz ahead of the summer transfer window. The duo are being targeted by the Riyadh side, who are currently second in the Saudi Pro League table.

Nunez has been linked with an exit from Anfield for some time now, having struggled to hit consistent levels under both Jurgen Klopp and Arne Slot. Having made just eight Premier League starts this season, the new manager clearly prefers other options ahead of Nunez. With the Reds also on the market for a new centre-forward, all signs suggest Liverpool will opt to sell the 25-year-old and bring in a replacement.

While Nunez’s exit has been green lit, Liverpool aren’t in a rush to sell Diaz. The report claims that Slot ‘would rather not’ sell the Colombian this summer but that could change if an offer in the region of €80 million (£68m) is brought to the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liverpool’s priority this summer is to bring in a left-back, centre-back and a centre-forward. There may be scope for other signings but if they cash in on Diaz, they will need to spend big to replace him, and their summer pot may not allow significant spending in that area.

Will Luis Diaz leave Liverpool this summer?

Diaz’s future remains a grey area right now as contrasting reports continue to do the rounds.

Saudi Arabia have shown ongoing interest in the Colombian and Barcelona have also come back out of the woodwork. The Catalan giants have reportedly made Diaz one of their top targets for the summer, which would be a ‘dream’ move for the winger. Previous reports have highlighted the love Diaz has for Barca and his father has even flirted with the idea of his son joining the club.

However, it was reported earlier this month that Liverpool are planning to hold talks with Diaz over a new contract once the season draws to a close.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The winger has two years left on his current contract and his representatives are set to negotiate new terms with the club once focus shifts to the summer transfer window.