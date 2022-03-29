Trent Alexander-Arnold injury update ahead of huge Liverpool games vs Man City and Benfica

Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined and is set to miss this Saturday’s clash against Watford.

By Will Rooney
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 5:01 pm

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold for next week's crunch trip to Manchester City, reports suggest.

And the right-back looks set to miss the Reds' clash against Watford this Saturday.

Background

Alexander-Arnold is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he sustained before the international break.

The Reds academy product featured in the 2-0 defeat of Arsenal.

However, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Alexander-Arnold would be out for 'weeks' before the 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old subsequently pulled out of the England squad for games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Alexander-Arnold's been going through rehabilitation as he works back towards full fitness.

Liverpool have a huge trip to Man City on Sunday 10 April.

The Reds trail the Premier League leaders by just a point and many regard the seismic encounter as a title-decider.

What’s been said

The Athletic reports that Alexander-Arnold 'faces a race against time' to be involved against Pep Guardiola's side, though, and it would 'represent a quick return to action given the nature of the problem'.

For Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened Watford, Joe Gomez is the likeliest candidate to deputise.

He did well in the victory at Forest.

James Milner, who has now recovered from Covid-19, is also a candidate to fill in, having done so several times this season.

Liverpool then travel to Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg before going to City.

The Reds should have Naby Keita available against Watford, however.

The midfielder pulled out of Guinea duty but it's reported his knee issue is only minor.

