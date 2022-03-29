Trent Alexander-Arnold is currently sidelined and is set to miss this Saturday’s clash against Watford.

Liverpool are sweating on the fitness of Trent Alexander-Arnold for next week's crunch trip to Manchester City, reports suggest.

And the right-back looks set to miss the Reds' clash against Watford this Saturday.

Background

Alexander-Arnold is currently on the sidelines with a hamstring injury he sustained before the international break.

However, Jurgen Klopp confirmed Alexander-Arnold would be out for 'weeks' before the 1-0 FA Cup quarter-final win at Nottingham Forest.

The 23-year-old subsequently pulled out of the England squad for games against Switzerland and Ivory Coast.

Alexander-Arnold's been going through rehabilitation as he works back towards full fitness.

Liverpool have a huge trip to Man City on Sunday 10 April.

The Reds trail the Premier League leaders by just a point and many regard the seismic encounter as a title-decider.

What’s been said

The Athletic reports that Alexander-Arnold 'faces a race against time' to be involved against Pep Guardiola's side, though, and it would 'represent a quick return to action given the nature of the problem'.

For Saturday's visit of relegation-threatened Watford, Joe Gomez is the likeliest candidate to deputise.

He did well in the victory at Forest.

James Milner, who has now recovered from Covid-19, is also a candidate to fill in, having done so several times this season.

Liverpool then travel to Benfica in the Champions League quarter-final first leg before going to City.