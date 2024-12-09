Liverpool were interested in signing Martin Zubimendi in the summer transfer window.

Sign up to The LFC Bulletin with Will Rooney Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Real Sociedad boss Imanol Alguacil has admitted that Martin Zubimendi has suffered an injury that he is 'worried' about.

The midfielder was Liverpool's top transfer target last summer. After arriving as head coach, Arne Slot wanted a new player for the number-six role to add more control. However, Zubimendi - who helped Spain to Euro 2024 glory - could not be prised from his boyhood club despite Liverpool being willing to meet his reported £51 million release clause.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But reports suggest that the Reds still remain admirers of the Basque native despite leading the Premier League and topping the Champions League standings. Ryan Gravenberch has operated in the deep-lying midfield role superbly for Slot’s side so far this season. Yet sections of fans still believe that another option is required, with Wataru Endo chiefly being used to help see out games in the closing stages. In addition, Slot has not ruled out making new additions in the January transfer window and recently admitted that the club 'will always go for it' if the deal is right for the club.

However, if Liverpool were looking to revive interest in Zubimendi, they may have to assess whether a potential injury blow isn't too serious. The 25-year-old was forced off in the 50th minute of Sociedad's 3-0 win over Leganes in La Liga on Sunday. Zubimendi sustained an issue to his back during his 20th appearance of the season, with team-mates Aihen Munoz and Sergio Gomez picking up setbacks.

Speaking after the game, Alguacil said (via Mundo Deportivo): “Zubimendi and Aihen have asked me to change them, and it seems serious. Sergio Gómez's case is different, he suffered a blow to the quadriceps in a clash with a rival player, but I preferred to change him, we will see how he recovers.”

Manchester City and Arsenal have also been linked with Zubimendi. City are struggling in midfielder after losing 2024 Ballon d’Or winner Rodri to an ACL injury. He won’t play again this season.